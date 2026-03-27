Government school students visit to ISRO, Sriharikota

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative to inspire scientific temper and nurture curiosity among students, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) with the collaboration of Agastya Foundation and Planetary Society of India arranged an educational visit to Sriharikota under the prestigious program Har Indian Ka Moonshot - 2026.

A total of 59 students and 6 guide teachers were selected through artwork and essay writing competitions to participate in this enriching exposure visit, and they travelled by two TGRTC buses arranged for the purpose.

G Ramesh,Director, SCERT emphasized the importance of scientific inquiry, innovation, and the role of young minds in shaping the future of the nation. The visit aims to provide students with first hand experience of India's space research and technological advancements at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO, Sriharikota thereby fostering interest in science, innovation, and space exploration.

This initiative reflects School Education Department, Telangana commitment to promoting experiential learning and aligning education with real-world scientific advancements. The program is expected to leave a lasting impact on the participating students, motivating them to pursue careers in STEM fields and contribute to the vision of a scientifically progressive India, he added.