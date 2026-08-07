Government school students in MP allege caterpillars in hostel food and drunk staff, march to collectorate

Khandwa, Aug 7 (IANS): Students of a government-run boys’ school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district staged a protest on Friday after caterpillars were allegedly found in the food served to them, forcing the district administration to order an immediate inquiry into the incident.
The students took out a march from the hostel to the Collectorate carrying their food plates and raised slogans against the hostel management and staff. They submitted a memorandum alleging poor-quality food, negligence and misbehaviour by hostel employees, and demanded action against those responsible.
According to information, caterpillars were found in the dal served with rice during lunch on Friday. Students alleged that similar incidents had occurred three to four times a month, but repeated complaints had failed to improve the situation.
The students claimed that food was not being prepared as per the government-prescribed menu and that they were often served undercooked rice and watery dal with inadequate ingredients. They also alleged that the hostel staff and warden misbehaved with students whenever complaints were raised.
Some students further alleged that employees responsible for preparing food reported for duty under the influence of alcohol and demanded money from students for drinking. They claimed those refusing to pay were threatened with false complaints to their families.
City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur said the administration had taken serious note of the complaints and ordered an inquiry. “The students have complained about poor quality food being served in the hostel and rude behaviour by the staff. After receiving the complaint, directions have been issued for an immediate investigation into the matter,” he said.
Bahadur said a four-member inquiry committee had been constituted and directed to visit the hostel immediately. “The Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Affairs Department has also been called. The inquiry team has been asked to record the statements of students, inspect the food served and examine the hostel arrangements. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said.
Officials said the team would examine the allegations related to food quality, hygiene and the functioning of the hostel before submitting its findings to the district administration. The administration said appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry report is received.
The protest ended after officials assured the students that their complaints would be investigated and necessary action taken.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.