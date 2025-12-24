Government school in TN's Podhavur lack additional classrooms over a decade

TIRUCHY: Although among the 300 in the rolls, around 50 students of the government high school at Podhavur in Andhanallur block of the district pursue Classes 9 and 10 out of a community hall nearby as the shortage of classrooms in the educational institution remains unaddressed even after a decade.

According to parents and local residents, the educational institution was upgraded to a high school from a middle school in 2014. No additional classrooms, however, were built thereafter, leaving the students to jostle for space in all of the nine available on campus.

While students of Classes 1 to 8 share the classrooms available on campus, those in Classes 9 and 10 take lessons from the community hall nearby. V Ondimuthu, a farmer and an alumnus of the school, said he had been raising the issue of classroom shortage for several years. “I submitted a petition to the chief minister during his Tiruchy visit and also approached the education department this year. Many students here cannot afford private schools,” he said.