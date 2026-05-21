Government school girls shine in Coimbatore Class 10 board exams

COIMBATORE: Three female students from government schools in Coimbatore district performed exceptionally well in this year's Class 10 board examination, securing top scores of 497, 496 and 494 out of 500 in the examination results released on Wednesday.

Dharsana Kamali A of Alandurai Government Higher Secondary School scored 497 out of 500, with a centum in mathematics, science and social science.

Dharsana, whose father runs a computer business, told TNIE that her achievement was possible because of the guidance and motivation of her teachers and the school headmaster.