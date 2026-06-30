Government rolls out 125-day wage guarantee for rural households

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS): The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 will come into force across rural India on July 1, 2026, and Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that no eligible rural worker should remain without work even for a single day.