Government rolls out 125-day wage guarantee for rural households

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS): The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 will come into force across rural India on July 1, 2026, and Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that no eligible rural worker should remain without work even for a single day.
He said the government in close coordination with the States and Union Territories, has completed all administrative, financial and technical preparations to ensure a seamless transition to the new framework, an official statement said.
The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days for every eligible rural household and seeks to create durable rural assets while accelerating the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
To facilitate the nationwide rollout, the government has allocated an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore to states and Union Territories to ensure uninterrupted implementation, timely wage payments and a seamless transition from first day of implementation, the statement said.
"Adequate financial resources have been made available, implementation systems are fully in place and ongoing works will continue without interruption. The enhanced guarantee of 125 days of wage employment will strengthen rural livelihoods, create durable community assets and accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat," Chouhan said.
Ongoing works will continue without interruption, while existing e-KYC verified job cards will remain valid until the issuance of the new Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards, ensuring uninterrupted access to employment and timely payment of wages.
The Act places Gram Panchayats at the centre of rural transformation, with greater emphasis on durable asset creation, natural resource management, water conservation, agriculture and allied activities, rural infrastructure, women's empowerment through Self Help Groups, convergence with flagship rural development programs, and technology-enabled transparent governance.
The new framework aims to strengthen village economies, generate sustainable livelihoods and improve the quality of life in rural India through participatory planning and effective implementation.
The national launch of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Act) will be held on July 2, 2026, at Mukkavaripalli Village in Obulavaripalle Mandal of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.
During the programme, Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards will be distributed to beneficiary households, the VB-G RAM G Mission will be formally launched, an awareness film on the Mission will be screened, and a Compendium of Op-Ed Articles on the Mission will also be released.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.