Government, RBI step up action against fraud loan apps

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had constituted a Working Group on Digital Lending, including lending through Online Platforms and Mobile Apps. Based on its recommendations, RBI has issued regulatory guidelines on digital lending, which aim at firming up the regulatory framework for digital lending, including loans through mobile apps, while enhancing customer protection and making the digital lending ecosystem safe and sound.



All the Regulated Entities (REs) are required to comply with the said guidelines on digital lending. Compliance with these guidelines is examined on a sample basis during supervisory assessment, and any non-compliance observed is taken up for rectification apart from initiating supervisory/ enforcement action, as deemed fit, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.



Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issues directions for blocking of information, including fraudulent loan apps developed under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, after following the due process as provided in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009.