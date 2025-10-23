Government partners with NGO to support 350 children without parental care

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government partnered with SOS Children’s Villages India to provide care and protection to 350 children without parental care for five years on Wednesday.

The Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NGO in this regard, as per the statement issued by the latter.

Under the agreement, 350 children across the capital will be supported through SOS India’s Kinship Care Programme, with regular caregiver training sessions and progress assessments.

The focus areas include care and protection, education, health and nutrition, emotional well-being, and social inclusion, it stated.