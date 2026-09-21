Government launches new science quiz for youth to win an exclusive visit to a CSIR laboratory

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS): The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs has launched the CSIR Science & Innovation Quiz on the MY Bharat portal as part of CSIR's its 85th Foundation Day celebrations from September 20-26, an official statement said on Monday.
The quiz is open to all Indian citizens and comprises multiple-choice questions and features questions based on CSIR’s scientific achievements, technologies, innovations, institutions and contributions to society and the nation.
"The questions span diverse areas of CSIR’s work, including healthcare, agriculture, environment, infrastructure, energy, aerospace, biotechnology and strategic technologies, highlighting the ways in which CSIR research is being translated into solutions for society and industry," the statement noted.
It offers participants an engaging opportunity to discover CSIR’s scientific achievements, technologies, innovations and contributions to nation-building.
The initiative seeks to promote scientific awareness, curiosity and public engagement with science, particularly among the youth, while providing an interactive platform to learn about India’s premier network of research laboratories.
As part of the initiative, participants also have an exciting opportunity to win a day visit to a CSIR laboratory of their interest, offering a first-hand exposure to the country’s scientific research and innovation ecosystem.
The CSIR SciQuiz series will continue beyond the September session, with more quiz sessions planned on the MY Bharat Portal in the coming months, featuring different facets of CSIR’s research, innovations and achievements.
“The initiative invites citizens to Explore. Learn. Compete and Win to become part of CSIR’s continuing journey of taking science and innovation closer to society,” the statement noted.
The CSIR in July organised a Technology Transfer Event, where four indigenous technologies were licensed to industry and an IoT‑enabled rural water service, measurement and monitoring system was commercially launched.
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