Government jobs must follow reservation, not contracts, says Karnataka Minister HK Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the government will rectify injustices caused in employment and reservation because of outsourcing.

He was speaking at the “Constitution Day Celebration and Constitution Soldiers’ Assembly” organised jointly by the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Centre of Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University and the State Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform on Wednesday.

He said, “We have ignored the important pieces of legislation mentioned in the Constitution, including Article 14, 15 and 309. Our government is working to change the policy of outsourcing jobs by various departments, boards and corporations. It is a violation of Article 309, disregarding the prescribed eligibility and reservation norms .”

He noted that such deviations have been taking place over the past two decades, and said the government is seriously working towards putting a swift end to this practice. Patil released the 4th bilingual edition of the Constitution of India which is in both Kannada and English. Prof CS Patil, Director, Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform, Prof Ramesh B, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University and others were present.