Government invites public suggestions to shape Union Budget 2026-27

New Delhi: The Government of India is seeking suggestions for the upcoming Budget 2026 from the general public to help make new rules and plans for the country. According to a post on X by MyGovIndia, the government encouraged people to participate in this important task.

The government stated on X, "Building the Budget with Public Insight. Share your suggestions for Union Budget 2026-27 and contribute to the policies that promote inclusive growth and National development." The message invites everyone to visit the MyGov website to submit their views

on what the new budget should focus on for the next year.

Earlier in the previous month, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman completed multiple rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations in New Delhi as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

