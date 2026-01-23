Government has resolved 23-yr-long pension issue: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly that the DMK government has resolved “95% to 99%” of all long-pending pension-related demands of state government employees, issues that remained unaddressed for nearly 23 years under previous regimes.

Replying to AIADMK member and former minister P Thangamani during the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Stalin said the government viewed protests by employees with “concern, regret and care”, but questioned why similar sensitivity was absent during the AIADMK’s tenure.