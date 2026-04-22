Government expands PM Internship scheme to final year UG, PG students

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening youth employability and bridging the gap between academia and industry, the Centre on Wednesday expanded the eligibility criteria for the pilot phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in consultation with the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, has now opened the scheme to final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.
The decision is expected to provide students with early access to structured internship opportunities in leading companies across the country, allowing them to gain valuable industry exposure before completing their formal education.
By integrating practical experience into the academic journey, the initiative aligns closely with the objectives of India’s National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasizes experiential learning and industry engagement.
Under the revised guidelines, final-year students can apply for internships through the PMIS portal, provided they continue to meet the scheme’s existing eligibility criteria. Applicants will also be required to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective institutions.
This document must confirm that participation in the internship will not interfere with the students’ academic commitments and must be issued by authorised signatories such as Heads of Department, Deans, Principals, or Training and Placement Officers.
Officials believe that allowing students to participate in internships while still enrolled will significantly enhance their job readiness at the time of graduation. Early exposure to professional environments is expected to help students develop essential workplace skills, including communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability -- competencies that are increasingly critical in today’s fast-evolving economy.
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is a flagship initiative designed to provide structured, paid internship opportunities to young people across India. Interns selected under the programme receive a minimum financial assistance of ₹9,000 per month, along with the opportunity to work with top companies across a wide range of sectors.
The scheme has already seen strong industry participation, with more than 300 companies joining the pilot phase to offer diverse internship roles. The third round of the pilot phase is currently underway, with companies continuing to post new opportunities on the official portal.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.