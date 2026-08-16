Government boosts citizen-centric digital services with expanded UMANG, DigiLocker and rural CSC network

New Delhi, India (ANI): In line with the Prime Minister's vision to democratise technology and empower citizens, the government launched the Digital India programme in July 2015. Under the Digital India programme, the government has undertaken several initiatives to improve digital access and ensure seamless citizen-centric service delivery, including UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) and DigiLocker platforms.

As on July 31, approximately 2,575 services [Central Government: 880; State Government: 1695] across India are available on the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) platform, and 5,437 document types/services [Central Government: 661; State Government: 4,776] are available on DigiLocker platform.

UMANG has more than 11.66 Crore registered users, witnessing about 798 Crore transactions in the last 3 years, and DigiLocker has more than 72.43 Crore registered users and has about 72.86 Crore document access transactions in the last 3 years.

The government has expanded the network of Common Service Centres (CSCs) to improve digital access in rural and remote areas. CSCs provide citizen-centric digital services. These include government, banking, financial, insurance, pension and utility payment services. As on June 30, 4,07,122 CSCs were functional at the Gram Panchayat level. Of these, 70,069 CSCs were operated by women Village Level Entrepreneurs.

Other key measures to improve digital access and ensure seamless service delivery in rural, remote, and underserved regions are:Both UMANG and DigiLocker platforms are available through mobile applications and web portals, enabling citizens to access Government services anytime and anywhere.

UMANG and DigiLocker is integrated with key Digital Public Infrastructure components such as Aadhaar, eSign, API Setu, and other major digital platforms, enabling seamless and paperless service delivery.

Both platforms provide secure authentication, digital document verification and consent-based sharing, reducing the need for physical visits and paper-based processes while ensuring efficient service delivery.

The Government promotes digital literacy through initiatives such as PMGDISHA (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan) and conducts awareness campaigns to encourage the use of digital platforms.

UMANG and DigiLocker offers services in multiple Indian languages and continuously improves accessibility and user experience to make digital services more inclusive. Furthermore, Government Departments and State Governments are regularly onboarded to integrate more citizen-centric services and digital documents on UMANG and DigiLocker.

This statement was given by the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the Rajya Sabha on August 7 2026.