Government defends menstrual leave policy in Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday cited a Supreme Court’s ruling that gives the state powers to issue executive orders under Article 162 of the Constitution even in the absence of legislation while defending its menstrual leave policy in the Karnataka High Court.

The government had issued a notification on November 20 granting one-day menstrual leave in a month for women aged between 18 and 52 years.

Additional Advocate General Prathima Honnapura filed the state’s objections before Justice Jyoti M, who is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the notification.