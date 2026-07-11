Coimbatore: Government Arts College to conduct admission counselling on July 14

Coimbatore: Government Arts College, Coimbatore, announced on Saturday that it will conduct admission counselling on July 14 for the additional 20% seats recently sanctioned for its undergraduate programmes.

An official from the admission committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the Directorate of Collegiate Education had recently approved a 20% increase in undergraduate seats in government arts colleges across the state.

"In accordance with this order, the intake for non-laboratory undergraduate programmes at Government Arts College, Coimbatore, has been increased. Consequently, the total number of undergraduate seats has risen from 1,727 to 2, 016,-" the official said.

"As many as 248 seats are vacant. Counselling to fill these seats will be held on July 14. Students who have applied for undergraduate programmes can attend the counselling on the campus with the required documents,-" he said.