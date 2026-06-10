Government approves 22 firms under textile PLI scheme, set to create over 36,000 jobs

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved 22 new applicants under the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, paving the way for investments worth Rs 2,339.14 crore and the creation of more than 36,000 jobs across the textile value chain.

According to official data, the projects are projected to generate a turnover of Rs 15,561.34 crore from notified textile products and create 36,217 employment opportunities across the textile value chain.

With the latest approvals, a total of 96 companies have now been selected under the third round of the PLI Scheme for Textiles.