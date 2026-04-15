Gorakhpur bags Guinness record for AI awareness drive

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 15 (PTI): In a major milestone, Gorakhpur has secured a place in the Guinness World Records for an artificial intelligence (AI) awareness campaign that recorded over 7,64 lakh online registrations within a week, an official statement on Wednesday said.
The "AI for All Awareness Programme", conceptualised under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, surpassed its initial target of five lakh registrations well before the April 9 deadline, the official statement issued by the Information Department of the Uttar Pradesh government said.
Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT), Gorakhpur, in collaboration with TCS Foundation and Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, has organised a free "AI for All awareness programme" beginning from Wednesday. This initiative focuses on AI and cybersecurity awareness for youth, offering free online two-hour basic or 21-hour advanced certification courses.
The Guinness World Records certificate was formally handed over by its representative Rishi Nath to Chief Minister Adityanath and Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran during the inauguration ceremony of eastern UP's first Centre of Excellence at MPIT on Wednesday.
The programme saw participation from leading institutions including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University and Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath State Ayush University, among others.
Officials said the registration process underwent rigorous verification before being recognised as a world record.
"The certificate was presented during the inauguration ceremony of Eastern Uttar Pradesh's first Centre of Excellence at MPIT. The institute had set a target of 5 lakh registrations for the 'AI for All' awareness program, but by the deadline of April 9, a total of 7,64,187 registrations were recorded," the statement said.
The free-of-cost programme aims to enhance digital literacy and covers topics such as introduction to AI, generative AI tools, prompting and productivity, responsible AI usage, cyber hygiene, fraud prevention, and password and OTP safety, the statement said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.