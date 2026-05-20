Google to provide free AI training for teachers across five regions

Google has announced a series of artificial intelligence-focused education partnerships in India, including free AI training programmes for school and higher education teachers across multiple states and regions.

The announcement was made at the Education World Forum 2026 in London, where the company said it would introduce its Google AI Educator Series (GES) in India. The programme is aimed at training teachers on the responsible use of AI tools such as Gemini in classrooms and academic settings.

Under the initiative, Google will collaborate with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board to offer practical, mobile-first AI training modules for educators.

According to the company, the training content will be tailored to the needs of Indian teachers across schools and higher education institutions.

Google linked the initiative to the goals of India’s National Education Policy 2020, which identifies artificial intelligence as an important area for teacher training, flexible learning, and technology integration across subjects.

The programme comes amid growing discussions around the role of generative AI in classrooms and the need to equip educators with skills to responsibly integrate AI tools into teaching and learning environments.