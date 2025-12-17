Google Student Researcher Programme 2026 applications open

Google has opened applications for its Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme 2026, inviting students to apply for research roles focused on solving real-world, large-scale problems.

Registrations for the programme are currently open, and eligible candidates can apply through the Google Careers website. The deadline to submit applications is February 26, 2026.

The programme is open to students currently pursuing a Bachelor’s, Master’s or PhD degree in disciplines such as Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics or Natural Sciences, or those with equivalent practical experience.