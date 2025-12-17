Google Student Researcher Programme 2026 applications open

Google has opened applications for its Student Researcher Internship and Apprentice Programme 2026, inviting students to apply for research roles focused on solving real-world, large-scale problems.
Registrations for the programme are currently open, and eligible candidates can apply through the Google Careers website. The deadline to submit applications is February 26, 2026.
The programme is open to students currently pursuing a Bachelor’s, Master’s or PhD degree in disciplines such as Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics or Natural Sciences, or those with equivalent practical experience.
Applicants are expected to have experience in at least one area of computer science, including Natural Language Understanding, Human-Computer Interaction, Generative Media, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Algorithmic Foundations of Optimisation, Quantum Information Science, Data Science or Software Engineering.
Google has outlined a set of preferred qualifications for the programme. These include students enrolled in a full-time degree programme in the EMEA region who plan to return to their studies after completing the internship.
Prior research experience through internships, full-time roles or laboratory work is also preferred, along with experience contributing to research communities, such as publishing papers in leading conferences or journals.
Proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages, including C or C++, Java, MATLAB, Go or Python, is also listed among the preferred skills.
To apply, candidates must visit the Google Careers website and access the application section. Applicants are required to upload an updated resume or CV, along with a current or recent official or unofficial academic transcript in English.
Under the degree status section, candidates should select “Now attending” to submit their transcript.