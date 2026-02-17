2026’s first solar eclipse inspires Google’s ‘Ring of Fire’ feature

California: As the first solar eclipse of 2026 unfolds today, February 17, Google has introduced a special interactive animation on its Search page to mark the annular "Ring of Fire" event, allowing users worldwide to experience the celestial phenomenon virtually.



The tech giant has rolled out a dynamic visual feature that appears directly on the Search results page.



Users can trigger the animation by typing keywords such as "solar eclipse," "annular solar eclipse," or "Surya Grahan" into the Google Search bar on a web browser.



Once the results load, a graphic overlay simulating the Moon's movement across the Sun appears on screen.



Because today's eclipse is an annular one, the animation highlights the distinctive "Ring of Fire" effect. In this type of eclipse, the Moon moves directly in front of the Sun but does not completely cover it. As a result, the Sun's outermost layer remains visible, forming a bright, fiery halo around the Moon's dark silhouette, a striking visual that the animation recreates.

The eclipse began at approximately 3:26 pm IST and is expected to conclude around 7:57 pm IST. However, the event is not visible from India, as the Sun remains below the horizon during the eclipse.



The "Ring of Fire" is primarily observable from Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including regions of southern Africa and South America.