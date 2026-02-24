Google launches AI professional certificate on Coursera to build job-ready AI skills
Google has announced the launch of a new AI Professional Certificate on Coursera (NYSE: COUR), aimed at helping professionals move beyond foundational AI knowledge and confidently apply AI tools in their everyday work.
The programme is designed to equip learners with practical, job-ready AI skills and includes three months of complimentary access to Google AI Pro. This access enables hands-on practice with Google’s advanced AI models, including Gemini, NotebookLM and AI Studio, allowing learners to gain real-world experience while building applied capabilities.
The launch comes at a time when AI fluency is fast becoming a baseline expectation across industries. According to Bain & Company, India could generate 2.3 million AI jobs by 2027. However, with only 1.2 million skilled workers currently available, the country faces a projected talent gap of over one million professionals.
To address this growing demand, Google analysed hundreds of job descriptions and collaborated with employers to design a curriculum centred on universal and transferable skills. The certificate focuses on practical AI application across research, planning, communication, content creation, data analysis and workflow automation.
“The Google AI Professional Certificate translates the power of AI into tangible economic opportunity for every business and worker. Top employers and universities across the country will use this training to help their teams and students succeed,” said Lisa Gevelber, Founder, Grow with Google. She added that the three-month access to Google AI Pro would help learners build real-world experience and prepare for an AI-driven economy.
Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera, said that success in an AI-driven economy depends on access to relevant skills that enable career advancement in a rapidly changing job market. He noted that the new certificate equips learners with the confidence to apply AI in everyday work while building practical experience they can use immediately on the job.
The programme can be completed in approximately ten hours and consists of seven short courses along with a hands-on capstone project. Upon completion, learners will have developed a portfolio of practical work demonstrating their ability to apply AI tools effectively and responsibly.
Learners can now enrol in the Google AI Professional Certificate on Coursera.