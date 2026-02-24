Google launches AI professional certificate on Coursera to build job-ready AI skills

Google has announced the launch of a new AI Professional Certificate on Coursera (NYSE: COUR), aimed at helping professionals move beyond foundational AI knowledge and confidently apply AI tools in their everyday work.

The programme is designed to equip learners with practical, job-ready AI skills and includes three months of complimentary access to Google AI Pro. This access enables hands-on practice with Google’s advanced AI models, including Gemini, NotebookLM and AI Studio, allowing learners to gain real-world experience while building applied capabilities.