Google introduces ‘Learn Your Way’ AI model to turn textbooks into interactive lessons

Google has rolled out an experimental AI model named Learn Your Way, designed to transform conventional academic textbooks into interactive, student-centric lessons that are visual and adaptable.

According to a report by NDTV, the initiative aims to move students beyond passive reading by enabling learning methods tailored to individual preferences, making the process more effective and engaging.

Powered by generative AI, the model customises learning content based on a student’s grade level and personal interests, such as sports, food, or technology.

It allows both students and educators to explore subjects through multiple formats, including detailed written material, spoken explanations, slide-based lessons, audio content, and mind maps.

Each lesson also features quizzes to help learners assess their understanding in real

time.

To access the tool, users upload a textbook or study material in PDF format, select their grade level and interests, and activate the personalisation option.

Learn Your Way is built on established scientific learning principles, including dual coding theory. Google evaluated the tool through a randomised controlled study involving 60 students aged between 15 and 18 who had similar reading abilities.

Participants spent 40 minutes studying adolescent brain development, with one group

using traditional textbooks and the other using Learn Your Way materials.