Google Gemini adds hundreds of free textbooks for students in India

Google has expanded its artificial intelligence-powered learning platform, Gemini Notebook, to give students access to hundreds of textbooks at no additional cost, including titles from Indian publisher S Chand Publishing and US-based educational providers OpenStax and Open Textbook Library.

The feature allows students to select textbooks directly within a notebook and ask questions about their contents. Responses include inline citations and links to the original source, enabling students to check the material used to generate an answer.

Students can also convert textbook content into personalised study guides, practice quizzes and flashcards. The feature is intended to make course materials easier to use for revision and self-directed learning.