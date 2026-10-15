Google extends AI teacher training to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim

Google is expanding its AI training programme for educators through new partnerships with the governments of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim, as well as the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The company said more than 80,000 educators had completed training under the Google AI Educator Series since its launch in India in May 2026.
The programme is designed to help teachers use artificial intelligence tools for lesson planning, preparation of learning materials and routine academic work. Google is also making the training available online, free of charge and at a pace teachers can choose themselves. The company said the training was intended to give teachers more time to mentor and support students.
What is the Google AI Educator Series?
The Google AI Educator Series is a training programme that introduces educators to AI tools and their applications in teaching. It includes guidance on using tools such as Gemini and Gemini Notebook to prepare lesson plans, develop learning aids and streamline daily academic preparation.
The programme was launched in India in May through partnerships with five state and regional partners. The latest agreements with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim are intended to extend its reach.
Google said the training curriculum is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is being offered through short, flexible modules so that educators can complete the training around their existing schedules.
The online course is currently available in English. Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Odia and Punjabi versions are expected to be released later in October, according to the company.
How will the programme work in the three states?
The state partnerships are intended to introduce educators to the practical use of AI in teaching, although the arrangements announced by individual states differ.
In Bihar, the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education signed a Statement of Intent with Google in September to strengthen AI-enabled teaching and digital education. The proposed training will be offered in Hindi and English, with content adapted to local requirements.
The initiative is intended to familiarise teachers with tools such as Gemini and NotebookLM and encourage their use in lesson planning, classroom teaching and administrative work. Bihar officials have also emphasised the use of AI as a teaching aid rather than a substitute for learning.
In Sikkim, the state Education Department signed a Statement of Intent with Google on October 6 to introduce the programme in higher education. The initiative will cover faculty members from 15 government higher and technical colleges and Khangchendzonga State University.
The Sikkim partnership will focus on helping faculty members incorporate AI tools into classroom teaching, improve lesson preparation and develop learning materials. The state government said the collaboration was aimed at strengthening digital capabilities in higher education.
Google's announcement also named Madhya Pradesh as a new partner.
What does the training mean for teachers?
The programme focuses on using AI to assist with tasks that take up teachers' time outside classroom instruction. These include preparing lesson plans, creating exercises and learning resources, and organising academic work.
The use of AI in education also requires teachers to assess the accuracy and suitability of material generated by these tools. The Google AI Educator Series is part of a wider push to build AI capabilities among educators. The company is also supporting teachers across 100 Atal Tinkering Labs through ATL Saathi, a Gemini-powered desktop application designed for science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula.
Google has also announced partnerships with IIT Bombay and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to support educational AI research.