Google extends AI teacher training to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim

How will the programme work in the three states?

The state partnerships are intended to introduce educators to the practical use of AI in teaching, although the arrangements announced by individual states differ.

In Bihar, the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education signed a Statement of Intent with Google in September to strengthen AI-enabled teaching and digital education. The proposed training will be offered in Hindi and English, with content adapted to local requirements.

The initiative is intended to familiarise teachers with tools such as Gemini and NotebookLM and encourage their use in lesson planning, classroom teaching and administrative work. Bihar officials have also emphasised the use of AI as a teaching aid rather than a substitute for learning.

In Sikkim, the state Education Department signed a Statement of Intent with Google on October 6 to introduce the programme in higher education. The initiative will cover faculty members from 15 government higher and technical colleges and Khangchendzonga State University.

The Sikkim partnership will focus on helping faculty members incorporate AI tools into classroom teaching, improve lesson preparation and develop learning materials. The state government said the collaboration was aimed at strengthening digital capabilities in higher education.

Google's announcement also named Madhya Pradesh as a new partner.