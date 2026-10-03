Google expands Gemini study tools to younger students

Google has expanded its Gemini-powered study tools in Google Classroom to students of all ages, including younger school students, as it adds more AI features designed specifically for education. The tools are available to students whose schools have enabled Gemini and related services through Google Workspace for Education, reports Edtech Magazine.

Through a dedicated Gemini tab in Classroom, students can select a class and assignment and use the material to get AI-assisted study support. Gemini can use assignment titles, instructions and curriculum materials to provide contextualised help, including study guides, practice quizzes and flashcards.

Students with access to Gemini Notebook can also use their class materials to create interactive study resources, including audio overviews, infographics and visual learning materials. Google has also introduced a dedicated student hub in Gemini, bringing learning tools such as study notebooks, flashcards and practice quizzes together in one place.

The expansion is part of a broader rollout of AI features across Google’s education products. New capabilities are designed to use classroom information, student insights and learning principles to support teachers and students. The Google Classroom connected app in Gemini, for instance, allows educators to access classroom context directly within Gemini for tasks and insights.

Access to the student features remains controlled by school administrators. Schools can enable or disable Gemini in Classroom for specific groups, including students below 18. Google also cautions that AI-generated responses can contain errors and should be reviewed before being used for learning.