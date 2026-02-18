PM Modi highlights scope for Google-India talent collaboration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with global leaders and industry heads on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, reinforcing India's leadership in artificial intelligence and deepening bilateral partnerships.



In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi shared details of his meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, focusing on India's rapidly growing AI ecosystem.



"It was a delight to meet Mr. Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field," PM Narendra Modi stated.