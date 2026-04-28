Google breaks ground on ₹1.35 lakh crore AI hub in Visakhapatnam

ISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a large-scale Google Cloud India Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub being developed by Google in Visakhapatnam.
The project, being executed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, forms part of Google’s proposed $15 billion (approximately Rs 1.35 lakh crore) investment in India between 2026 and 2030.
The AI hub will span 601.4 acres across three strategic locations, including Rambilli in Anakapalli district, and Adavivaram and Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam district. Of the total extent, 266.6 acres are located in Tarluvada village, 174.8 acres in Rambilli, and 160 acres in Adavivaram. The project is expected to generate around 3,000 direct technical jobs upon completion.
The foundation ceremony at Tarluvada village was attended by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and senior representatives from Google Cloud, the Adani Group, and Bharti Enterprises.
Envisioned as a one-gigawatt-scale data centre ecosystem comprising three campuses, the facility is designed to support high-performance computing, artificial intelligence workloads, and large-scale digital services. AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel will develop the core infrastructure, including data centre buildings and connectivity systems.
In his address, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described the occasion as the beginning of a new technological chapter for Andhra Pradesh, stating that the entry of Google marks a major shift for Visakhapatnam and the State.
He noted that the proposed $15 billion investment will significantly strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s position in the global technology landscape. Describing the project as a defining moment, he said the AI data centre will establish India as an important hub in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem and observed that “Google, which began as a search engine, is now becoming a growth engine for India.”
Comparing the development to the rise of Cyberabad, he maintained that North Andhra is entering a similar phase of transformation driven by large-scale digital infrastructure. He added that April 28, 2026, will remain an important milestone in the State’s development history.
Calling for timely execution, he urged all stakeholders, including partner organisations, to complete the project by September 2028, assuring full cooperation from the State government. He also expressed confidence that Visakhapatnam will emerge as a global AI and data gateway supported by strong infrastructure, energy availability, and investment momentum.
He further noted that the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, would enhance governance efficiency in the State going forward.
In a video message, Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian described the development as a key milestone. “Today’s groundbreaking is a powerful realization of our shared vision with the Indian government and an inflection point for the country’s AI-native future. Together, we are laying the foundation for Viksit Bharat and opening new doors for economic opportunity nationwide. The Google AI hub will serve as a catalyst for growth built on deep community partnerships,” he stated.
In his address, Bikash Koley, Vice President of Global Infrastructure at Google Cloud, described the Google India AI Hub as a key step toward the “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, highlighting its role in advancing India’s digital transformation in the AI era. He noted that Visakhapatnam is emerging as a critical hub alongside major subsea gateway cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, with new fibre-optic networks set to enhance national connectivity and enable digital trade routes. Acknowledging partnerships with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, he observed that the project would support the region’s growth as an industrial corridor. He emphasised Google’s focus on local partnerships, including skill development programmes in cloud and AI for youth, support for over 10,000 women-led enterprises, and investments in energy infrastructure, while ensuring environmental sustainability and community well-being.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the transformative potential of the project for India’s digital ecosystem. He noted that the Cyber Towers initiative, developed under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, had earlier emerged as a landmark in the IT sector and observed that Visakhapatnam is now poised to evolve into an “AI City” with the establishment of the new data centre. “Visakhapatnam will soon be known as ‘AI-patnam’,” he remarked.
Emphasising India’s growing position in technology, the Minister noted that the country has emerged as a global leader in IT services while also making significant progress in electronics manufacturing. “Mobile phones have now become India’s top export, and we are meeting a substantial portion of our domestic demand within the country,” he observed, adding that India is steadily positioning itself as a hub for electronics design and semiconductor development.
He referred to ongoing efforts under the Semiconductor Mission, stating that commercial-scale production has begun and that India is emerging as a reliable partner in the global electronics supply chain. He called upon technology companies to expand domestic manufacturing of servers and related hardware, urging Google to consider producing key components such as servers, GPUs, and chips within India.
The Minister also acknowledged Google’s role in strengthening digital connectivity through undersea cable infrastructure originating from Visakhapatnam, which will link India to regions including Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. He expressed confidence that such initiatives will enhance India’s position in global digital networks and support the country’s long-term technology ambitions.
Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, IT Minister Nara Lokesh described the project as a milestone for the State’s investment landscape. “With Google, Visakhapatnam has secured one of the largest foreign direct investments in the country,” he said, expressing gratitude to AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel for their role in the project. He also acknowledged farmers who contributed land and extended his appreciation to the youth.
“Starting April 28, 2026, the Google data centre in Visakhapatnam will begin making history. Known as the ‘Steel City,’ Visakhapatnam is now set to become a ‘Data City’,” he remarked, adding that the project has placed the city firmly on the global IT map.
Highlighting the State’s development trajectory, he referred to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s track record in building Hyderabad’s technology ecosystem. “We have seen how Cyberabad was transformed into a world-class hub. A similar growth path is now unfolding in Visakhapatnam,” he observed.
Lokesh pointed to a renewed investment climate in the State. “With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strong alignment between the Centre and the State, Andhra Pradesh is attracting a significant share of national investments. The focus is on the ‘speed of doing business’ and decentralised development across regions,” he said.
Referring to employment generation, he added, “An investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore will create substantial opportunities for youth across sectors such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and engineering. Our goal is to create large-scale employment and sustainable livelihoods.”
He reiterated the government’s broader vision. “We are promoting cluster-based development across North Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema, and working towards building Visakhapatnam as the State’s first trillion-dollar economic zone,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Nara Lokesh remarked that it suffers from “CCD” (Chronic Credit Deficiency) and attempts to claim credit for initiatives it did not execute. “Ours is Google; yours is an axe — both are not the same,” quipped Nara Lokesh.
From the industry side, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani highlighted the role of infrastructure in shaping India’s AI growth, with Visakhapatnam emerging as a key hub beyond cities like Mumbai and Chennai. He noted that the project would improve connectivity within India and internationally, positioning the city as a new digital gateway, and added that digital infrastructure development has gained pace under N. Chandrababu Naidu. “This is a major step in India’s AI journey. Visakhapatnam will play a key role in the computing sector, and connectivity will improve significantly. Our vision is to expand AI infrastructure and make these services accessible to industries and a wider section of people,” he added.
Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal pointed to the integrated digital backbone supporting the project. “Through our strategic partnership with Google and Adani to build this landmark AI hub, we will help advance India’s digital ambitions. With Visakhapatnam emerging as a new hub on the world’s AI map, we will ensure that India sets the pace for innovation and sustainable growth. Our full stack of data centres, green power integration, ultra-low latency fibre, and next-generation cable landing infrastructure will enable world-class AI capabilities in Vizag,” he observed.
The project also includes the expansion of fibre-optic networks and a long-term clean energy strategy, aligned with India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. The facility is expected to deliver high-capacity, low-latency computing infrastructure for enterprises, startups, and research institutions.
Alongside infrastructure development, Google announced a range of community-focused initiatives in the Visakhapatnam region. These include watershed management and water conservation programmes aimed at addressing local hydrological stress, along with the provision of safe drinking water systems.
Programmes for coastal communities will introduce GPS-based navigation tools and weather information systems to improve safety and efficiency in fishing activities, along with training in cold-chain management and value-added processing. Efforts will also be made to enhance digital and financial literacy and improve access to welfare schemes.
Support for grassroots innovation will be extended through grant-based initiatives for schools and social enterprises, focusing on digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and climate-related interventions.
A dedicated programme for women’s economic empowerment will provide training in financial literacy, business planning, and digital tools to enable the creation and scaling of micro-enterprises among women from low-income backgrounds.
Skill development initiatives will train local youth in construction trades, technical operations, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, with the objective of building a workforce aligned with the needs of digital infrastructure projects.
This story is written by Usha Peri