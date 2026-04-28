Google breaks ground on ₹1.35 lakh crore AI hub in Visakhapatnam

The Minister also acknowledged Google’s role in strengthening digital connectivity through undersea cable infrastructure originating from Visakhapatnam, which will link India to regions including Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. He expressed confidence that such initiatives will enhance India’s position in global digital networks and support the country’s long-term technology ambitions.

Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, IT Minister Nara Lokesh described the project as a milestone for the State’s investment landscape. “With Google, Visakhapatnam has secured one of the largest foreign direct investments in the country,” he said, expressing gratitude to AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel for their role in the project. He also acknowledged farmers who contributed land and extended his appreciation to the youth.

“Starting April 28, 2026, the Google data centre in Visakhapatnam will begin making history. Known as the ‘Steel City,’ Visakhapatnam is now set to become a ‘Data City’,” he remarked, adding that the project has placed the city firmly on the global IT map.

Highlighting the State’s development trajectory, he referred to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s track record in building Hyderabad’s technology ecosystem. “We have seen how Cyberabad was transformed into a world-class hub. A similar growth path is now unfolding in Visakhapatnam,” he observed.

Lokesh pointed to a renewed investment climate in the State. “With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strong alignment between the Centre and the State, Andhra Pradesh is attracting a significant share of national investments. The focus is on the ‘speed of doing business’ and decentralised development across regions,” he said.

Referring to employment generation, he added, “An investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore will create substantial opportunities for youth across sectors such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and engineering. Our goal is to create large-scale employment and sustainable livelihoods.”

He reiterated the government’s broader vision. “We are promoting cluster-based development across North Andhra, Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema, and working towards building Visakhapatnam as the State’s first trillion-dollar economic zone,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Nara Lokesh remarked that it suffers from “CCD” (Chronic Credit Deficiency) and attempts to claim credit for initiatives it did not execute. “Ours is Google; yours is an axe — both are not the same,” quipped Nara Lokesh.

From the industry side, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani highlighted the role of infrastructure in shaping India’s AI growth, with Visakhapatnam emerging as a key hub beyond cities like Mumbai and Chennai. He noted that the project would improve connectivity within India and internationally, positioning the city as a new digital gateway, and added that digital infrastructure development has gained pace under N. Chandrababu Naidu. “This is a major step in India’s AI journey. Visakhapatnam will play a key role in the computing sector, and connectivity will improve significantly. Our vision is to expand AI infrastructure and make these services accessible to industries and a wider section of people,” he added.

Bharti Airtel Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal pointed to the integrated digital backbone supporting the project. “Through our strategic partnership with Google and Adani to build this landmark AI hub, we will help advance India’s digital ambitions. With Visakhapatnam emerging as a new hub on the world’s AI map, we will ensure that India sets the pace for innovation and sustainable growth. Our full stack of data centres, green power integration, ultra-low latency fibre, and next-generation cable landing infrastructure will enable world-class AI capabilities in Vizag,” he observed.

The project also includes the expansion of fibre-optic networks and a long-term clean energy strategy, aligned with India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. The facility is expected to deliver high-capacity, low-latency computing infrastructure for enterprises, startups, and research institutions.

Alongside infrastructure development, Google announced a range of community-focused initiatives in the Visakhapatnam region. These include watershed management and water conservation programmes aimed at addressing local hydrological stress, along with the provision of safe drinking water systems.

Programmes for coastal communities will introduce GPS-based navigation tools and weather information systems to improve safety and efficiency in fishing activities, along with training in cold-chain management and value-added processing. Efforts will also be made to enhance digital and financial literacy and improve access to welfare schemes.

Support for grassroots innovation will be extended through grant-based initiatives for schools and social enterprises, focusing on digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and climate-related interventions.

A dedicated programme for women’s economic empowerment will provide training in financial literacy, business planning, and digital tools to enable the creation and scaling of micro-enterprises among women from low-income backgrounds.

Skill development initiatives will train local youth in construction trades, technical operations, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, with the objective of building a workforce aligned with the needs of digital infrastructure projects.