Good Governance Day 2025 highlights rural outreach & Vajpayee’s legacy

Every year on December 25, India observes Good Governance Day, a reminder of the principles that underpin effective public administration. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India’s former prime minister, whose tenure is often associated with institution-building and consensus-driven leadership.

First observed in 2014, Good Governance Day was instituted to raise awareness about the importance of ethical and efficient governance in improving everyday lives.

Over time, it has become an occasion for governments, civil servants and citizens to reflect on how policies are framed and delivered, and whether administrative systems are meeting public expectations.

To further commemorate Good Governance Day, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, in 2019, launched the Good Governance Index to evaluate governance performance across states and union territories and encourage improvements.

The Index identifies 10 key sectors, and governance performance across these sectors is measured in terms of 58 indicators designed keeping citizen-centricity in mind.

This year, India observed the week leading up to December 25 as “Good Governance Week” under the theme “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” (governance towards the village).

The campaign is designed to bring government administration and public services directly to villages and rural communities through Tehsils and Panchayat Samiti Headquarters. It highlights an effort to take governance to the people, bridge service delivery gaps, and reinforce accountability at the grassroots.

In addition, Good Governance Day also serves as a day to remember the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee — from his Golden Quadrilateral highway project, the 1998 nuclear tests in Pokharan and attempts to improve India-Pakistan ties, to his camaraderie with Opposition leaders, his poetry and oratory abilities.