Good corporate governance key to India’s growth, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, India (PTI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said good corporate governance is central to India's development.
During an interaction with a delegation of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), he highlighted the importance of good corporate governance and professional excellence, and underscored the expanding role of Company Secretaries in India's governance ecosystem.
Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, emphasised that professionals in the corporate sector have an important role in promoting responsible governance, ethical practices and institutional accountability.
The minister called for greater contribution of Company Secretaries to India's growth, noting that their professional expertise can play an important role in strengthening governance practices across the corporate and economic ecosystem.
He said that professional excellence and good governance should go hand in hand in India's development journey.
In his interaction with the delegation, Singh also highlighted the importance of creating a stronger culture of ethical entrepreneurship and good governance.
The delegation had called on him to invite as the guest of honour Guest at the presentation ceremony of the 26th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, to be held in 2027, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.
Singh said that professional institutions such as ICSI have an important role in promoting governance standards and facilitating practices that contribute to institutional excellence.
The minister appreciated the role of professional bodies in continuously evolving their standards and practices in response to changing requirements.
He said that the profession can make a wider contribution to India's growth by promoting a culture of transparency, responsibility and good governance.
The delegation briefed Singh about ICSI and its activities, informing him that the institute has more than 80,000 members and around 2,50,000 students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.