Golf veteran Vijay Kumar dies at 57, PGTI offers condolences

Born in Lucknow on December 29, 1968, Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles. He emerged Order of Merit champion on the Indian professional circuit on as many as four occasions ( 1995-96, 1997-98, 1998-99 and 1999-2000).