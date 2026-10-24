"Golden Chariot relaunch to boost Karnataka tourism, create jobs": CM DK Shivakumar



"We have already opened a helpline for those stuck in Saudi, no one needs to panic. The central government, the External Affairs Ministry, and people outside the country are all in touch. Our government is working on it,” he said.

Shivakumar added that arrangements were being made jointly by the state and Central governments to bring the stranded people back safely.

He said the government had information about those who had officially registered their travel through the state, while the helpline was intended to help identify and assist others who might also require support.