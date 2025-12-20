Gold, silver set to retain shine, PL Capital paints positive outlook for 2026

New Delhi: Gold, that remained one of the strongest performing assets of 2025, is expected to stay "moderately to strongly positive" in 2026, financial advisory services firm PL Capital has asserted in a report.

Gold prices are up over 60 per cent so far in 2026.



Global demand for gold touched a record high of 1,313 tonnes in the July-September quarter of 2025, according to the Market Outlook report by PL Capital. ETF inflows, central-bank buying, and macro uncertainty continue to support the trend. "India has recorded its highest gold ETF inflows on record this year. The 2026 outlook (for gold) stays moderately to strongly positive," the report read.

