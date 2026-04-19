Going With the Flow

The first sensation is warmth. Then the steady, enveloping heat seeps into your skin as you lower yourself into the mineral-rich waters of Baden. Around you, steam rises in soft curls, dissolving the edges of the town. It’s easy to understand why people have been coming here for over 2,000 years. Known in Roman times as Aquae Helveticae, Baden drew soldiers, aristocrats, and travellers for the same reason it does today: its thermal springs. Eighteen of them, to be precise, some even bubbling up at a toasty 47°C, making these the most mineral-rich waters in Switzerland.

Later, seated by the river at a small old-town restaurant, the story shifts from science to folklore. A server leans in slightly, lowering her voice just enough to draw you into a popular lore rooted in tales of miraculous healing. “There’s a story we grow up with,” she says. A dying maiden, a withered rose, a miraculous bloom restored in the river’s waters—and a life revived alongside it. “That’s when people understood these were healing waters,” she adds.

Back in the spa quarter, that blend of past and present becomes tangible. Historic bath houses sit alongside contemporary spaces, none more striking than the Fortyseven Thermal Bath, designed by Peter Zumthor. Here, light filters through stone in deliberate slants, water reflects muted shadows, and time loosens its grip.