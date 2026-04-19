Going With the Flow

The first sensation is warmth. Then the steady, enveloping heat seeps into your skin as you lower yourself into the mineral-rich waters of Baden. Around you, steam rises in soft curls, dissolving the edges of the town. It’s easy to understand why people have been coming here for over 2,000 years. Known in Roman times as Aquae Helveticae, Baden drew soldiers, aristocrats, and travellers for the same reason it does today: its thermal springs. Eighteen of them, to be precise, some even bubbling up at a toasty 47°C, making these the most mineral-rich waters in Switzerland.
Later, seated by the river at a small old-town restaurant, the story shifts from science to folklore. A server leans in slightly, lowering her voice just enough to draw you into a popular lore rooted in tales of miraculous healing. “There’s a story we grow up with,” she says. A dying maiden, a withered rose, a miraculous bloom restored in the river’s waters—and a life revived alongside it. “That’s when people understood these were healing waters,” she adds.
Back in the spa quarter, that blend of past and present becomes tangible. Historic bath houses sit alongside contemporary spaces, none more striking than the Fortyseven Thermal Bath, designed by Peter Zumthor. Here, light filters through stone in deliberate slants, water reflects muted shadows, and time loosens its grip.
Baden drew soldiers, aristocrats, and travellers for the same reason it does today: its thermal springs. Eighteen of them, to be precise, some even bubbling up at a toasty 47°C, making these the most mineral-rich waters in Switzerland.
But Baden doesn’t insist you stay submerged. Step out, and the old town, greets you with pastel façades and cobbled lanes where cars are absent and wandering feels instinctive.
A chocolatier here, a boutique there, a museum tucked into a corner. At the Landvogteischloss, Baden’s layered past reveals itself through artefacts and stories, while the nearby Children’s Museum Baden offers glimpses of childhood from another era.
Cross the covered wooden bridge and the town shifts again. A forested path begins its gentle climb toward the ruins of Stein Castle. The Chänzeli trail winds upward, the air cooler now, until the view opens: rooftops clustered below, the Limmat carving its way through the valley, hills rolling outward in soft succession.
For travellers used to ticking off Lucerne, Rhine Falls or Lake Geneva, Baden offers something entirely different. No towering peaks demanding attention, no itineraries packed tight. Instead, there are warm waters, long walks, and the gentle luxury of taking your time.
This article is written by Teja Lele