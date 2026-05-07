Goa's beach shacks to transform into innovation hubs in 'Shackathon'

Panaji, May 7 (PTI): A two-day 'Goa Shackathon' will be held in the coastal state from May 21, aimed at transforming beach shacks into creative workspaces where participants can ideate and build technology-driven solutions, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte has said.
The beachside workation experience event, organised by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C), hopes to bring together innovators, startups and remote professionals in a unique collaborative setting, the minister said on Tuesday.
"Goa offers a rare synergy where one can work, think and live in perfect harmony. With this Goa Shackathon, we're showcasing the state as a global hub for remote work and creative innovation, where talent can thrive in an environment that inspires both productivity and wellbeing," he said.
The event will bring together startups, innovators, designers, students, influencers and remote professionals for an immersive blend of work, ideation and collaboration along the state's coastline.
Officials said the initiative reimagines conventional hackathons by combining them with Goa's beach shack culture, creating an unconventional environment for innovation inspired by global trends in creative workspaces.
Apart from collaborative work sessions, the event will feature breakout discussions on technology, startups and remote work culture. A hackathon will also be conducted simultaneously, where participants will identify problem statements and develop technology-based solutions.
The event will also include experiential activities such as watersports and sightseeing, offering participants a glimpse of the work-life balance that Goa promotes, the officials said.
(PTI)
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