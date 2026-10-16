Goa to get second government medical college, 50 MBBS seats from 2027-28

Goa will get its second government medical college, with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approving 50 MBBS seats at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Margao from the 2027-28 academic year.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the approval on Wednesday, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda. He described the decision as a boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.
The new institution will be operated by ESIC, which functions under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. Of the 50 MBBS seats, 25 will be reserved for students from Goa, according to reports on the announcement. The state government is expected to provide the infrastructure required for the college.
Where will the new medical college be established?
The college is planned at the existing ESIC Hospital premises in Margao, South Goa. The hospital was handed over to ESIC by the state government in July 2026 under a memorandum of understanding.
The proposal to establish the college had been under consideration since 2025. ESIC began the process of setting up the institution and conducted site inspections, while the proposal also required the relevant academic and regulatory clearances.
Goa University had earlier received a proposal from ESIC seeking affiliation for the medical college. The university said the application would have to meet the prescribed requirements before affiliation could be granted.
Why does Goa need another medical college?
Goa Medical College (GMC), the state’s existing government medical institution, is the principal public centre for medical education in the state. Its permitted intake cannot be increased without meeting the required infrastructure norms, according to reports.
The new college is expected to create additional MBBS seats for aspiring doctors and expand medical education opportunities in South Goa. Locating the institution in Margao could also strengthen the region’s healthcare facilities, although the extent of any additional clinical services will depend on how the college and hospital are developed.
What happens next?
The college is expected to begin MBBS admissions in the 2027-28 academic year. Before admissions can start, the institution will need to complete the applicable regulatory and academic formalities, including requirements set by the National Medical Commission and the affiliating university.