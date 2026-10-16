Goa to get second government medical college, 50 MBBS seats from 2027-28

Goa will get its second government medical college, with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approving 50 MBBS seats at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Margao from the 2027-28 academic year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the approval on Wednesday, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda. He described the decision as a boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.

The new institution will be operated by ESIC, which functions under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment. Of the 50 MBBS seats, 25 will be reserved for students from Goa, according to reports on the announcement. The state government is expected to provide the infrastructure required for the college.