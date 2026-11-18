The Goa government is seeking training agencies to equip students, working professionals and job seekers with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data and generative media, as part of its effort to prepare the state’s workforce for technology-driven jobs.

The Goa Information Technology Development Corporation (GITDC) has invited bids to empanel agencies that can deliver training across educational and professional backgrounds. The programme is expected to develop practical, verifiable skills, with participants required to demonstrate their learning through completed work.

“The agencies have to provide progressive pathways from foundational AI literacy to advanced AI engineering, and from AI-assisted commercial content to professional generative media production,” a senior government officer said.

The tender sets November 25 as the deadline for bid submissions. The pre-bid meeting was scheduled for November 16 at the GITDC office in Porvorim. The tender does not specify the number of trainees, the duration of the programmes or a start date for training.

The proposed courses will cover different levels of AI proficiency, from basic familiarity with the technology to advanced engineering skills. Training in data and generative media is also part of the scope, with the government seeking to improve participants’ employability, access to internships and readiness for freelance work.

The initiative is linked to Goa’s AI Policy 2026 and the state’s digital skilling priorities. The government has said the programme will align with the National Education Policy, the National Credit Framework and the National Skills Qualification Framework. It will also take into account the IndiaAI Mission, including its FutureSkills component, and applicable provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Goa’s AI Policy 2026 sets a target of developing 50,000 AI-certified professionals by 2030. It aims to ensure that at least 25% of those trained are women, 30% are young people below the age of 30 and 15% come from tier-two and tier-three talukas.

The policy also proposes introducing AI fundamentals for students from Classes VI to XII from the 2027-28 academic year. The state plans to establish AI laboratories in up to 50 government schools in phases.

CM Pramod Sawant and Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte launched the policy in October. CM Sawant had called for colleges and higher secondary institutions to be developed as AI laboratories to widen students’ access to the technology.