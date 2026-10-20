Goa’s tourism boom opens new doors for youth entrepreneurship, jobs



Recognising the growing demand for skilled workers, hospitality companies are also exploring training initiatives to prepare young people for employment.

“We want to establish a major skill development centre in Goa, with residential facilities for young people who have completed Class 10 or 12.

They will receive training and certification to make them employment-ready,” said Ranjit Philipose, senior vice-president – operations, IHCL, Goa.

The impact of tourism is equally visible among small entrepreneurs.

Arvind, who started with a modest tea shop, said the business had improved his financial prospects and helped him transition from being a worker to an entrepreneur.

