Goa launches tourist facilitator certification programme to create skilled tourism professionals

Panaji: The Goa government launched a state-level Tourist Facilitator Certification Programme aimed at equipping youth with professional skills and knowledge to work in the tourism sector.
Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the programme would provide young people an opportunity to build careers within Goa's tourism ecosystem while helping showcase the state's heritage, culture, ecology and diverse tourism offerings.
"Tourism creates opportunities across a very wide spectrum. It can be a guide, a driver, a farmer, an artisan or a family running a homestay," Khaunte said at the launch.
He said the programme would be particularly useful for young people interested in interacting with visitors and exploring Goa, while creating opportunities for them to work as tourism facilitators.
The programme has been launched following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Goa Tourism Department, Goa University and the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD).
The tourist facilitator programme is the first initiative under the MoU, which provides a framework for cooperation in tourism education, training, certification, research and capacity building.
The certificate course will be offered at beginner and advanced levels, and focus on tour guiding, communication, storytelling, safety, ecology and responsible tourism.
Participants will also receive training in Portuguese language skills, cultural sensitivity and digital applications, as well as business and marketing tools relevant to the tourism and guiding sector.
Khaunte said the need for trained tourism professionals was increasing as Goa expanded its tourism narrative beyond its traditional beach offerings.
"As we expand our tourism narrative beyond beaches to heritage, wellness, culinary, adventure, homestays and spiritual tourism, there is a need for trained people who can communicate these experiences responsibly," he said.
The programme will include practical exposure and site visits, allowing participants to interact with industry experts and gain an understanding of Goa's geographical, ecological, cultural and historical heritage.
According to the Tourism Department, participants completing the course will be equipped to conduct tour demonstrations, communicate and tell stories professionally in English, use basic Portuguese and apply digital and business tools for guiding and marketing.
The programme is also expected to create career pathways through self-employment, freelancing and employment with tourism agencies.
The government said the initiative was aimed at strengthening professional capabilities in Goa's tourism sector while creating a structured pathway for training, certification, employment and entrepreneurship.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.