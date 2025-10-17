Goa Institute of Management invites applications for 2026–28 postgraduate management programmes

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has opened admissions for its 2026–28 batches of Postgraduate Management Programmes, inviting applications from candidates aiming to build careers in business, analytics, and leadership.

GIM is offering five programmes this year: the flagship Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM in Health Care Management (HCM), PGDM in Big Data Analytics (BDA), PGDM in Banking, Insurance & Financial Services (BIFS), and an International Double Degree in Analytics (IDA), which combines the PGDM BDA with a Master’s in Analytics from a partner international university.

Applications can be submitted at https://admissions.gim.ac.in/, with the First Mover deadline set for October 23. Director Prof Ajit Parulekar said, “At GIM, our vision is to train future leaders who are skilled and ethical... These individuals will thrive in business; make significant contributions to the performance of the organisations they work for and give back to society in meaningful ways.”

Ranked 43rd in the Management Category of the NIRF Rankings 2025, GIM maintains a strong focus on responsible leadership and real-world impact. Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ST). Those completing their degree by June 2026 or awaiting final results may also apply. Valid scores from CAT 2025, XAT 2026, and GMAT (taken between January 1, 2024 and January 15, 2026) are considered.

Applicants to the PGDM (BDA) and IDA programmes must take the GIM Analytics Aptitude Test (GAAT) on February 1, 2026. Those applying for IDA are also required to submit a Statement of Purpose and an English proficiency test score (TOEFL, IELTS, or equivalent).

GIM reiterates that it follows a strictly merit-based admissions process and does not accept management quota or donation-based entries.