Goa Institute of Management: Earns AACSB accreditation, joins top 6% global B-schools

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), placing it among the top 6 per cent of business schools worldwide.

AACSB accreditation, often described as a benchmark for excellence in business education, assesses institutions on teaching standards, research output, faculty qualifications, and student learning outcomes. Only a small proportion of management schools globally meet its criteria.

The accreditation follows a multi-year evaluation process that included self-assessment, peer reviews, and a final on-campus visit by deans and senior academics from accredited institutions. GIM’s case focused on curriculum design, faculty research, and measurable learning results.

“This is a major milestone for GIM,” said Prof Ajit Parulekar, Director, GIM. “It confirms the strong commitment of our faculty, students, alumni, and staff. The accreditation proves GIM focuses on great academic quality. We also maintain strong research and ties to the business community.”

Accreditation is expected to improve the institute’s visibility abroad, making it easier to establish student and faculty exchange programmes and research collaborations with universities already recognised by AACSB.

GIM joins a growing list of Indian management institutes that have earned the accreditation, which includes the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, IIM Indore, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, among others.

By meeting the AACSB standards, GIM strengthens its position within the network of international business schools committed to maintaining high academic and professional standards in management education.