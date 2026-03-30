Goa Institute of Management Convocation 2026: 617 students receive degrees

Panaji: The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) held its convocation 2026 on March 28, celebrating a major milestone for its graduating cohort. A total of 617 students were conferred their degrees by Ashank Desai, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, and Prof Ajit Parulekar, Director of GIM.

Mr Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Yotta Data Services, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the convocation address.

In his inspirational address, Hon’ble Chief Guest Mr Sunil Gupta said, “I extend my best wishes to the graduating class. As you enter a world defined by rapid technological changes, remember that your success will not be determined solely by knowledge; rather, it will be determined by your ability to adapt, learn continuously, and make purpose-driven decisions. As graduates of Goa Institute of Management, you carry with you the responsibility to lead with empathy, think boldly, and create meaningful impact across industries and society. I am sure that each of you will contribute to shaping a more sustainable future.”

The Institute also awarded 13 Gold and 2 Silver medals across different academic categories during the event.

The convocation event at GIM served as a testament to the Institute's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, successful student placements, and impactful societal contributions.