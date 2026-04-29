Goa govt unveils draft AI policy with aim to position state as global hub for high-tech innovation

Panaji: The Pramod Sawant-led Goa government on Wednesday released its draft Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy that aims to make the state "forward-looking and technology-driven" and position it as a global hub for high-tech innovation.

As part of the policy, the government is deliberating on restricting social media access to children below 16 years of age, Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte said in a press conference.

The draft policy, prepared within 50 days, fulfils the government's commitment to roll out a framework within 100 days, he said.