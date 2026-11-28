Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said primary schools would be provided tablets and professional colleges would be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) laboratories to improve education and prepare students for emerging jobs.
Speaking at a function in Ponda, where he distributed apprenticeship letters to candidates selected for training in government departments, Sawant said the government was prioritising digital education.
"We have decided that we will give at least two tabs in the government primary schools while the professional colleges will have artificial intelligence labs," he said.
The chief minister said the government was undertaking reforms to bridge the gap between classroom education and practical work experience.
He urged the candidates to make the most of the apprenticeship opportunity to gain experience, learn new skills and become financially independent.
"The candidates have taken a step forward by opting for apprenticeship. I congratulate them," he said.
Sawant said the government was making continuous reforms in its recruitment processes and that the one-year apprenticeship certificate would be considered valid as an experience certificate for certain government posts.
He said experience was mandatory for recruitment in all government jobs, right from multi-tasking staff to professional positions.
The chief minister stressed the need for continuous learning and upgrading of knowledge, saying there was often a significant gap between education received in classrooms and the practical skills required in workplaces.
He said apprenticeship training would help bridge this gap by providing candidates with hands-on experience in government departments.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.