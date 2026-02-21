Pramod Sawant felicitates families of freedom fighters, issues offer letters to tax recruits

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday distributed appointment offer letters to the children of freedom fighters and to candidates selected for the posts of Assistant State Tax Officer and State Tax Inspector.



He also addressed the OHSSAI Global Conclave, 2026, organised by the OHSSAI Foundation.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on February 15, met and interacted with the Municipal Councillors of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, Kerala. CM congratulated them on creating history in Kerala and appreciated the trust reposed in the BJP by the people of Kerala to serve the Municipal bodies in the state. He said that this mandate is a testament to the fact that the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Antyodaya is reaching the last mile in Kerala.