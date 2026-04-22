Goa cabinet clears library policy to boost reading, e-libraries

Panaji: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the Library Policy, aimed at upgrading existing facilities and inculcating a reading habit among citizens, a decision taken on the eve of World Book Day.
Addressing a press conference after chairing the state Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the concept of e-libraries would be introduced in the existing libraries.
He said that almost all the panchayat bodies have one library each, which is managed by the Art and Culture Department.
Sawant said the policy will cover all these libraries, encouraging reading habits among citizens and making books on competitive exams available.
He said that the existing libraries would be upgraded with the concept of e-libraries, and librarians would be trained.
The chief minister said that 90 libraries would be taken up as e-libraries during the first phase, adding that the work has already started. He said that 10-12 libraries have already been converted into e-libraries under a state government initiative.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.