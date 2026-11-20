Panaji: The Goa Cabinet has approved the state's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026 and five flagship schemes, with the government allocating 60 per cent of the policy outlay for skilling and capacity building.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, saying AI training initiatives would cover all levels of education, including school and college students.
According to IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, the government aims to produce 50,000 AI-skilled graduates by 2030 under its Goa AI Mission 2027.
He said Rs 250 crore has been allocated under the Innovation Fund, while Rs 10 crore would be earmarked for the next quarter. Under the policy, 60 per cent of the outlay will be spent on AI skilling and capacity building, while 20 per cent each will be allocated for promoting AI startups and developing infrastructure, he said.
One of the five schemes, 'AI Ready Goa', will introduce AI fundamentals in schools, establish AI laboratories in up to 50 government schools, train 500 teachers and create a network of 100 AI experts to support capacity building.
The 'Konkani AI and Research Excellence Scheme' aims to develop a Large Language Model (LLM) for Konkani and establish speech and translation infrastructure through the Centre's BHASHINI platform. The initiative will involve community-validated and consent-based language data collection, an official statement said.
The 'Udyam AI Scheme' seeks to facilitate AI adoption among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a target of supporting at least 200 such units annually.
The 'Goa AI Startup and Innovation Promotion Scheme' will support startups, MSMEs and research-led enterprises through incubation, prototyping assistance, hackathons and government-led innovation challenges. It also envisages developing the Goa AI Lab as a co-working and innovation hub.
The fifth initiative, 'Goa AI Infrastructure and Compute Access Scheme', will facilitate access to computing infrastructure equivalent to around 100 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), or corresponding GPU-hours.
The scheme will also reserve up to 10 per cent of the computing capacity for sensitive and priority public-sector applications.
Khaunte said the policy was aimed at equipping students, teachers, local businesses and young innovators across all talukas with skills required in the AI era.
He said the initiatives would also position Goa as a centre for ethical AI development, regional language computing and technology innovation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.