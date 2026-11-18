The scheme will have a budgetary provision of Rs 20 lakh. Institutions possessing more than 10,000 folios will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh, while those having between 5,000 and 10,000 folios can receive up to Rs 3 lakh. Institutions with fewer than 5,000 folios will be eligible for grants of up to Rs 1 lakh.