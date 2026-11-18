Panaji: The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved four schemes of the Archives Department aimed at preserving historical manuscripts, documenting the state's oral history and providing support to institutions involved in preserving the state's documentary heritage.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the cabinet meeting, gave information about the schemes to reporters.
Under the Goa Gyan Bhandar Samvardhan Yojana, the government will provide financial assistance to recognised private repositories and institutions possessing manuscripts of national importance.
The scheme will have a budgetary provision of Rs 20 lakh. Institutions possessing more than 10,000 folios will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh, while those having between 5,000 and 10,000 folios can receive up to Rs 3 lakh. Institutions with fewer than 5,000 folios will be eligible for grants of up to Rs 1 lakh.
The second scheme, Abhilekh Sarvekshan Yojana, envisages a state-wide survey of manuscripts of historical importance containing elements of the Indian Knowledge System.
It will involve documenting and cataloguing manuscripts, preparing a comprehensive database detailing their contents and locations, and facilitating their scientific conservation through training, a senior official said.
The State Manuscript Library will be established to facilitate access to these archival resources under the scheme.
The annual manpower expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 25 lakh.
The Goa State Audio-Visual Archives Scheme aims to document the historical memories, knowledge and first-hand experiences of individuals and communities associated with Goa.
Oral history interviews will be recorded in audio-visual formats and preserved in a state-level Oral History Repository.
Officials said such documentation would help preserve testimonies, traditions and indigenous knowledge that could otherwise be lost over time. There will be a searchable digital database containing transcripts, metadata, summaries and indexes of recorded interviews.
The scheme has a budgetary allocation of Rs 45 lakh.
The fourth scheme provides grant-in-aid to the Goa State Mission for Manuscripts to improve the preservation, promotion and accessibility of manuscripts and archival materials.
The scheme has a budgetary allocation of Rs 16 lakh.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.