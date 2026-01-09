Goa appoints 32-year-old farmer as agriculture brand ambassador to inspire youth

Panaji: Goa has named 32-year-old farmer Varad Samant as its agriculture brand ambassador, tapping his journey from a reluctant cultivator to a high-volume vegetable producer, to persuade young Goans that farming can be profitable and sustainable.

Samant's journey reflects the potential of agriculture when backed by innovation, mechanisation and government support, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“For three consecutive years, we have paid him Rs 65 lakh, Rs 60 lakh and Rs 58 lakh. This was not because he brought vegetables from outside, but because he cultivated his own produce in Goa,” the chief minister said, referring to the crops procured by the horticulture department from Samant.