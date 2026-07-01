Go beyond textbooks, learn from your ecosystem: President Murmu to Andhra varsity students

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called on students to keep pace with emerging skill-development trends to remain relevant in a fast-changing world.
Addressing the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Murmu asked students to go beyond textbook learning and learn from their surrounding ecosystem to develop practical skills.
Students must strive to improve the future of society and the nation while remaining connected to their community, culture and traditions, she said.
In a rapidly developing India, the president said there was a need to stay connected to the country's heritage while simultaneously extending the benefits of modern science to every section of society.
With this objective, Murmu said the university was operating a 'Science and Technology Hub' to empower the tribal communities of north Andhra Pradesh.
She said the university had focused its efforts on both academic and grassroots-level work in areas such as tribal welfare, public health, climate change, food and nutrition security, and energy conservation.
Murmu expressed confidence that these efforts would play an important role in building an equitable and developed India.
Citing the Viksit Bharat 2047 (developed India) vision, she expressed confidence that the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh would play a significant role in achieving the objective through its inclusive and practical teaching methodology focused on environmental conservation.
She expressed hope that integrating tribal people with the benefits of modern education would enable local youth to play a significant role in the country's equitable development.
The president said the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh bore several special responsibilities and was expected to become a hub for fostering self-confidence, leadership and policy-making capabilities within tribal society.
Murmu said institutions established with the objective of social justice had a duty to work at the grassroots level for the education, health, skill development, livelihoods and forest rights of tribal communities in their region.
She expressed confidence that the university would make meaningful efforts in the coming years towards the holistic development of youth from marginalised and tribal communities, as well as the overall development of the region.
According to the president, all universities, particularly tribal universities, should have innovative systems in place to enhance the livelihoods of tribal people by facilitating productive work in areas such as forest produce, handicrafts, millets, medicinal plants, eco-tourism and local entrepreneurship.
Calling the convocation a "significant milestone" in every student's life, she described it as a day of celebration and a moment that inspires students to make resolutions for their future.
She said tribal youth in the country should mentally prepare to change and develop socio-economic and educational conditions with the help of government efforts.
Murmu said the graduating students had to contribute to the progress of a country where development was equal, and no one was left behind.
"Today, the government is trying to bring tribal and Adivasi people forward. But what is my responsibility? What will be the result of the government giving me so much support? That is why, from today, we have to be mentally prepared not for ourselves but for society-to change society, education, culture, tradition, economy, and to take society forward," she said.
"We have to make the government's efforts a reality," Murmu added.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also spoke at the event.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.