“Go back Chandigarh Police”: Panjab University students tear barricades, storm campus

Thousands of protesters demanding the declaration of the long-awaited Panjab University (PU) Senate elections stormed the campus yesterday, Monday, November 11, bursting through Chandigarh Police barricades and climbing Gate No 1.

The Panjab University Bachao Morcha (PUBM) led the demonstration, which included student leaders and some farmer union members.

Despite many layers of protection surrounding the university, authorities were unable to prevent the massive group from entering campus, many of whom were reportedly not students, The Indian Express reports.

Chandigarh Police were heavily deployed around the varsity, particularly at Gate No 1, while Gates Nos 2 and 3 remained barricaded.

The situation worsened after several protestors clashed with security officers, mounted the gates, and stole police canes used for crowd control.

A lathi charge was used to bring the scene under control. Protesters chanted slogans like "Go Back, Chandigarh Police," claiming that the administration and police were attempting to stifle their democratic protest.

The protest comes amid ongoing discontent with the Union government's October 28 announcement to reform PU's governing bodies, the Senate and Syndicate.

The move attempted to substantially decrease the number of elected members by replacing elections with nominations.

Following outcry from students, professors, and political officials, the Ministry of Education rescinded the decision on November 7.

However, student groups criticised the withdrawal as half-hearted, seeking a genuine commitment to reschedule Senate elections, which have been postponed since October 2024.